Report: Dodgers closing in on trade for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner

The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be closing in on what will certainly be the biggest blockbuster of the MLB trade deadline.

As first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Dodgers are making significant progress on a trade for both Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner. The Dodgers would send a “prospect-laden return” to Washington.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Dodgers are making significant progress on a deal that would send them star right-hander Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for a prospect-laden return, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021

Reports earlier Thursday indicated that Scherzer was close to being traded to the San Diego Padres, but it was not final and other teams were still involved. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune said in light of Passan’s report that Padres sources had become more pessimistic about getting the trade done.

Word from two people familiar with dealings in the past half-hour seemed to be somewhere between pessimistic and resigned.

No word that Scherzer to Padres is dead, officially. Just as it has always been, not done. https://t.co/WXjqWQRy1G — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) July 30, 2021

Notably, according to J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group, No. 1 Dodgers prospect Keibert Ruiz was scratched from the lineup at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

This would be an enormous deal for the Dodgers to pull off. Not only does it mean Scherzer will become the leader of the Dodger rotation, but Turner will add another dimension to their offense. The prospect haul heading Washington’s way will likely be enormous.

Scherzer has the right to veto any trade, but it is unlikely that the Nationals would get this far down the road in negotiations without assurances that the veteran pitcher would accept a move there, albeit with some possible conditions.

The 37-year-old Scherzer will be a free agent at the end of the season. Turner, on the other hand, is only 28 and has one year of arbitration eligibility remaining.