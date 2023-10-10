Dodgers manager addresses postseason struggles of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one game away from elimination after falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLDS. The poor play from both Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman has been a big reason the Dodgers are in an 0-2 hole.

Freeman and Betts have gone a combined 1-for-13 with 3 walks in Games 1 and 2 against the Diamondbacks. It’s a far cry from what the Dodgers have come to expect from their superstar duo.

Freeman owned the third-best batting average in the majors at .331 during the 2023 regular season. Betts was not far behind at seventh with his .307 mark at the plate.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked about the underperformance of both Betts and Freeman. Roberts, fully cognizant of the issues both players face, did not see any benefit in calling further attention to the Dodgers stars’ struggles.

“They are our two best players. I think they know that, and we all know that. The last thing I want to do is be redundant and say ‘we need these guys’…it’s just not helpful,” said Roberts.

On the broadcast, they said Mookie Betts is 3-for-31 in the playoffs since the 2021 NLCS Yeah, that’s not gonna get it done — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) October 10, 2023

The Dodgers already witnessed a postseason meltdown from NLDS Game 1 starter Clayton Kershaw. The lack of production from the team’s best bets has been too much to overcome.

The Dodgers will need a win in Game 3 on Wednesday to keep their season alive.