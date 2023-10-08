 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 7, 2023

Everyone said the same thing about Clayton Kershaw amid awful Game 1

October 7, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Clayton Kershaw in the dugout

Mar 4, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) looks on prior to a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw had his worst baseball fears come to life on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kershaw could only get one out in Game 1 of the NLDS against the D-Backs at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Kershaw allowed a whopping six runs to score in the first inning, headlined by a 3-run home run from Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno.

Kershaw became the first pitcher in MLB postseason history to allow five hits and five runs before recording a single out.

The Dodgers veteran’s playoff meltdown led to a field day from fans posting on X. Kershaw was clowned for underperforming in the postseason once again, a familiar sight in his otherwise Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Some fans did come to Kershaw’s defense. They pointed out that Kershaw is battling a shoulder injury.

The quick exit marked the first time Kershaw was unable to get past the first inning of a start in his career, postseason or otherwise.

Kershaw came into the contest with a career playoff ERA of 4.22 in 191 innings pitched. After giving up six runs with just one out on Saturday, his postseason ERA shot up all the way to 4.49 — nearly double his career regular season ERA of 2.48.

Prior to the Game 1 start, Kershaw spoke about one downside of pitching on Saturdays. The minor weekend inconvenience Kershaw anticipated turned into a Saturday to forget for the Dodgers pitcher.

Article Tags

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus