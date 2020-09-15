Dodgers’ Dave Roberts embarrasses himself with complaint about Trent Grisham

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts embarrassed himself with a complaint he made after his team’s 7-2 loss to the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

Trent Grisham absolutely crushed a home run off Clayton Kershaw in the sixth to tie the game at one. Grisham pimped his home run with some serious admiration.

Roberts said after the game that he “took exception” to Grisham’s actions. Why? Though Roberts is OK with players admiring homers, he thinks more respect should have been shown for Clayton Kershaw.

Dave Roberts said he “took exception” to Trent Grisham not showing the respect he believes he should’ve shown to a pitcher like Clayton Kershaw. He said he has no problem with players admiring home runs but he thinks a pitcher of Kershaw’s caliber deserves more respect. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) September 15, 2020

This is an absolutely ridiculous complaint from Roberts.

Now we’re legislating under what circumstances someone can celebrate? Please tell us, Dave, how many years in the league does a pitcher need to have to be exempt from being celebrated against? How many Cy Young Awards or All-Star appearances does it take? What are the rules there?

And how can Roberts seriously make that comment with a straight face when his team was responsible for this incident a year ago. Allowing his team to celebrate against a future Hall of Famer like Madison Bumgarner pretty much destroys any complaint he could make for someone doing the same to Kershaw.