Dodgers’ Dave Roberts embarrasses himself with complaint about Trent Grisham

September 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dave Roberts

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts embarrassed himself with a complaint he made after his team’s 7-2 loss to the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

Trent Grisham absolutely crushed a home run off Clayton Kershaw in the sixth to tie the game at one. Grisham pimped his home run with some serious admiration.

Roberts said after the game that he “took exception” to Grisham’s actions. Why? Though Roberts is OK with players admiring homers, he thinks more respect should have been shown for Clayton Kershaw.

This is an absolutely ridiculous complaint from Roberts.

Now we’re legislating under what circumstances someone can celebrate? Please tell us, Dave, how many years in the league does a pitcher need to have to be exempt from being celebrated against? How many Cy Young Awards or All-Star appearances does it take? What are the rules there?

And how can Roberts seriously make that comment with a straight face when his team was responsible for this incident a year ago. Allowing his team to celebrate against a future Hall of Famer like Madison Bumgarner pretty much destroys any complaint he could make for someone doing the same to Kershaw.

