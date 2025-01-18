Dodgers fans react to the big Roki Sasaki news

Roki Sasaki is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the team’s fans are thrilled about the move.

Sasaki announced on Friday that he has signed with the defending World Series champions. Sasaki joins fellow Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the team. The Dodgers also added Blake Snell via free agency, and they re-signed Teoscar Hernandez, Blake Treinen and Tommy Edman.

The Dodgers are as loaded as it gets, and their fans are celebrating the move.

When people want to tell me how the Dodgers are ruining baseball. pic.twitter.com/PDZzHdFUPV — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 17, 2025

The Dodgers front office after signing Blake Snell, re-signing Teoscar Hernandez, re-signing Blake Treinen, signing Hyeseong Kim, signing Michael Conforto and signing Roki Sasaki pic.twitter.com/BBkC5WfxQY — WORLD SERIES CHAMPION ANDREW (@Dodgersdryphone) January 17, 2025

Every day is a great day to be a Dodger fan but ESPECIALLY days like today 😚😜 — sav:) misses dodger baseball (@savannahailey_) January 17, 2025

Though many fans are lamenting the move, feeling as if the Dodgers are too stacked with talent, some are arguing that’s part of the game.

All 30 teams could have signed Roki Sasaki This wasn't about money, so every team had their opportunity to make their best pitch Sasaki commited to the Dodgers because they develop talent and are more commited to winning than any other team in baseball 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) January 17, 2025

The Dodgers were already stacked with hitters. Plus they have Ohtani, Yamamoto, Snell and Tyler Glasnow, as well as Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Bobby Miller, Landon Knack and Clayton Kershaw ready. The Dodgers just have a crazy amount of talent and might be even stronger in 2025 than they were in 2024.