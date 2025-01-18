 Skip to main content
Dodgers fans react to the big Roki Sasaki news

January 17, 2025
by Larry Brown
Los Angeles Dodgers Roki Sasaki
Roki Sasaki is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the team’s fans are thrilled about the move.

Sasaki announced on Friday that he has signed with the defending World Series champions. Sasaki joins fellow Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the team. The Dodgers also added Blake Snell via free agency, and they re-signed Teoscar Hernandez, Blake Treinen and Tommy Edman.

The Dodgers are as loaded as it gets, and their fans are celebrating the move.

Though many fans are lamenting the move, feeling as if the Dodgers are too stacked with talent, some are arguing that’s part of the game.

The Dodgers were already stacked with hitters. Plus they have Ohtani, Yamamoto, Snell and Tyler Glasnow, as well as Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Bobby Miller, Landon Knack and Clayton Kershaw ready. The Dodgers just have a crazy amount of talent and might be even stronger in 2025 than they were in 2024.