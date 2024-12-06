Dodgers announce Freddie Freeman surgery news

Just over a month after leading the L.A. Dodgers to victory in the World Series, Freddie Freeman is finally getting his troublesome ankle addressed.

The Dodgers announced Thursday that their star first baseman Freeman had surgery on his right ankle earlier in the day. Freeman’s procedure consisted of debridement and the removal of loose bodies, and he is expected to be able to participate in baseball activities during spring training, the Dodgers say.

Freeman, an eight-time All-Star, sprained his ankle near the end of the regular season trying to get back to first base on a pickoff attempt. While Freeman said that the injury would normally require four-to-six weeks on the injured list, he powered through it to play in the postseason. Freeman ended up playing in 13 out of 16 games for the Dodgers during the playoffs, regularly needing hours of pregame treatment to be ready for each contest. He also had to continue playing in the field since Shohei Ohtani was slotted in at the DH spot.

But that only made Freeman’s postseason performance all the more legendary. He ended up being named World Series MVP for the Dodgers thanks to his incredible heroics, including a series-defining walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the series. It does not look like Freeman will need to miss time to begin the 2025 campaign either, so battling through his ankle injury clearly ended up being the right call for him.