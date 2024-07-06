Report: Dodgers could pursue strikeout leader in trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers already have plenty of talent, but a new report suggests they could look to make another impact move prior to the July 30 trade deadline.

In an appearance on FOX Sports’ MLB pregame show Saturday, Ken Rosenthal reported that the Dodgers are in the market for another starting pitcher. Rosenthal singled out Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet as the type of player the Dodgers would love to land.

"What they would like to do is add a starting pitcher… a guy like Garrett Crochet would be ideal."@Ken_Rosenthal has more on the Dodgers plans before the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/8nZ4gYx0wR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 6, 2024

“A guy like Garrett Crochet would be ideal,” Rosenthal said. “He has an innings question surrounding him as well, but the way the Dodgers can operate their pitching staff and maneuver different bodies, they can fit him in even if he has to go to the bullpen or pitch in a bulk role in the second half.”

Crochet would be very expensive, but that might not be a problem for the Dodgers, who always find a way to maintain a relatively deep farm system. The 25-year-old lefty would be a long-term acquisition, which will make him even more appealing.

Crochet currently leads the American League with 141 strikeouts and has a 3.02 ERA in 18 starts with the White Sox. The team appears increasingly likely to trade him, and he should attract widespread interest on the market if they do.