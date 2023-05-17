Dodgers get good injury news on Dustin May

The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten some good injury news on Dustin May for the time being.

May exited his start against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday after just one inning due to pain in his right elbow.

Pitchers experiencing elbow pain in their throwing arm is typically a reason for major concern, especially in the case of May, who underwent Tommy John surgery two years ago.

But the good news is May’s ulnar collateral ligament “lookds good” according to the Los Angeles Times’ Mike DiGiovanna.

According to source, #Dodgers RHP Dustin May's ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) remains intact and "looks good." A flexor pronator strain rarely requires surgery but can take at least six weeks to heal. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) May 17, 2023

Based on that report, it doesn’t seem like another Tommy John surgery is imminent. But it sounds like May may miss several weeks to recover.

May is 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 0.94 WHIP this season. The 25-year-old is 12-9 with a 3.12 ERA and 1.05 WHIP during his MLB career.

In addition to May, the Dodgers have Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Noah Syndergaard in their rotation. Staff ace Walker Buehler is targeting a September return from his Tommy John surgery.