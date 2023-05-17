 Skip to main content
Dodgers’ Dustin May leaves game with worrying injury

May 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Dustin May in a Dodgers cap

Mar 14, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May during spring training workouts at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May left Wednesday’s start after just one inning with a very worrying injury.

May was lifted after one inning against Minnesota, with what the Dodgers called pain in his right elbow. There was no further information on his condition.

May’s velocity was down slightly from his average, though he did not necessarily look hurt. Regardless, elbow pain is always a huge red flag for a pitcher. It is even more worrying since May underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 on the same elbow, and only returned from the surgery last August.

The 25-year-old May, formerly a top prospect, has flashed excellence in his brief MLB career when healthy. Unfortunately, that has not often been the case. He has a 3.12 career ERA since making his debut in 2019, but he has only pitched 191 MLB innings due to his frequent IL stints.

