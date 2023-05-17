Dodgers’ Dustin May leaves game with worrying injury

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May left Wednesday’s start after just one inning with a very worrying injury.

May was lifted after one inning against Minnesota, with what the Dodgers called pain in his right elbow. There was no further information on his condition.

Dodgers say Dustin May left with pain in his right elbow. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) May 17, 2023

May’s velocity was down slightly from his average, though he did not necessarily look hurt. Regardless, elbow pain is always a huge red flag for a pitcher. It is even more worrying since May underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 on the same elbow, and only returned from the surgery last August.

The 25-year-old May, formerly a top prospect, has flashed excellence in his brief MLB career when healthy. Unfortunately, that has not often been the case. He has a 3.12 career ERA since making his debut in 2019, but he has only pitched 191 MLB innings due to his frequent IL stints.