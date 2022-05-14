Dodgers got hosed by umpire Paul Emmel’s 10th-inning strike call

Despite featuring 22 runs scored and 27 hits, Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies will most likely be remembered for a bad strike call by home plate umpire Paul Emmel.

In the tenth inning of Friday’s game, Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner got absolutely hosed on a call by Emmel. As the Dodgers trailed 12-10 with two outs but runners at the corners, Emmel ruled that a 1-1 Francisco Morales slider was a strike despite it appearing to be well off the plate. Take a look.

This one is absolutely unreal pic.twitter.com/Inc7sfvNAw — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) May 14, 2022

The pitch clearly looked like a ball in real time, and replays showed that it was about two or three baseball lengths off the dish. Emmel’s bad call also greatly changed the dynamics of the at-bat. Instead of a 2-1 hitter’s count against a pitcher who had already allowed three batters to reach base in the inning, Turner now had to protect the plate down 1-2. On the next pitch, he reached for one and grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the game.

Despite the loss, the Dodgers still lead the NL West with a 20-11 record. But they have now lost three games in a row with this latest one coming courtesy of the worst strike call that we have seen since this one in last year’s playoffs.