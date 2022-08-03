Dodgers icon Vin Scully dies at age 94

Legendary sports announcer and longtime voice of the Dodgers Vin Scully has died at the age of 94.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the news about Scully on Tuesday.

The Dodgers changed their Twitter background to a photo of Scully and changed their Twitter icon to an image of a microphone and “VIN” written above it.

Scully began broadcasting with the Dodgers in 1950 when they were in Brooklyn. He was only 22 years old at the time. He continued as an announcer for the Dodgers all the way until 2016, when he retired at the age of 88.

Scully’s 67 years with the team is the longest ever tenure by a broadcaster with a single team. He and Tommy Lasorda, who spent 69 years with the Dodgers, became the longtime faces of the franchise. They also doubled as ambassadors for the game of baseball.

Not only was Scully the longtime broadcaster of the Dodgers, but he also called games nationally for NBC and CBS Radio. He announced golf, football and tennis on various TV networks during his broadcasting prime.

Even as he aged into his late-80s, Scully still called a game as well as few others. He was a glorious storyteller, adding a mixture of humor and history. He also had incredible timing that he developed over his decades as a broadcaster.

Scully called sports with grace and class, and his voice and tones were unbelievably pleasant.

He was known for beginning Dodgers telecasts with his signature phrase, “it’s time for Dodger baseball,” and for wishing viewers a “very pleasant good afternoon, wherever you may be.”

When he signed off in 2016 for the final time, these were Scully’s last words:

“You and I have been friends for a long time, but I know in my heart that I’ve always needed you more than you’ve ever needed me, and I’ll miss our time together more than I can say. But you know what? There will be a new day and eventually a new year. And when the upcoming winter gives way to spring, rest assured, once again it will be ‘time for Dodger baseball. So this is Vin Scully wishing you a very pleasant good afternoon, wherever you may be.”

Like millions of others throughout the years, I grew up listening to Vin call Dodgers games. Nobody did it better. I’ll never forget how smooth and pleasant he was as an announcer, and I’ll always fondly remember his annual history lessons, especially on June 6 when he would share stories about D-Day.

Vin was the best.