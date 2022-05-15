Dodgers announcer reveals why Max Muncy was so upset in viral video

A video clip involving Max Muncy went viral over the weekend, though we finally know exactly what happened.

Muncy was batting in the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday night with his Los Angeles Dodgers down 9-7 to the Philadelphia Phillies. After starting the at-bat with a ball, Familia threw the second pitch right down the middle. Muncy took a called strike and then protested with the umpire afterwards.

Muncy left many perplexed — and got ridiculed — because he was protesting after an obvious strike.

Even Dodgers announcer Joe Davis was critical of Muncy during his play-by-play commentary at the time.

“That’s concerning to see him argue that,” Davis said of Muncy.

But it turns out that wasn’t the issue.

Davis later clarified on Twitter that Muncy was arguing that Familia failed to come set before delivering the pitch.

That makes a lot of sense. There’s no way Muncy could have argued that the pitch wasn’t a strike — and he wasn’t.

What’s interesting is that the Phillies broadcasting crew flagged the issue even before Muncy complained.

The clip from the Phillies announcers didn’t receive nearly as much attention as the one from the Dodgers’ announcers.

Muncy grounded into a fielder’s choice in the at-bat. He went 1-for-5 with two runs scored. The slugger is struggling at the plate this season, batting .147.