Dodgers legend Maury Wills dies at age 89

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills died on Monday evening at the age of 89, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Dodgers shared a photo of Wills and said they were saddened by the legend’s passing.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’ family, teammates and friends,” the team wrote.

Wills played 14 seasons in MLB from 1959-1972. He played 12 seasons with the Dodgers, part of a season with Montreal, and two with the Pirates.

The 5-foot-11 shortstop was known for his defense and speed. He led the league in steals six times during his career, including in 1962, when he stole 104 bases. Wills won NL MVP that year, and the second of two Gold Gloves he received during his career.

Wills was a five-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and 1-time NL MVP. He won three World Series with the Dodgers, and batted .367 in the 1965 World Series win over the Twins.

Wills continued to work with the Dodgers well after his retirement. He helped teach during spring training and even mentored current Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.