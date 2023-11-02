Dodgers agree to contract extension with 2-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Dodgers quickly made an offseason move to retain a key player for the 2024 season.

The Dodgers re-signed third baseman Max Muncy to a new two-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal replaces Muncy’s pending $14 million club option and is worth $24 million over two years, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Muncy extension: $24M, 2 years plus 3rd year team option #dodgers — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 2, 2023

Essentially, the Dodgers wanted to keep Muncy, but wanted to do it at a lower price than $14 million. Instead, he gets two guaranteed years on a new deal for slightly less money.

Muncy is coming off a season that saw him hit 36 home runs for the Dodgers. His .212 batting average is unsightly, but he delivers major power, and is clearly a valued member of the clubhouse. Keeping the 33-year-old around was clearly a priority that the team wanted to sort out quickly.