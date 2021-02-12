Dodgers have message for fans disappointed by Trevor Bauer signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed the biggest free agent pitcher on the market and have a message for anyone doubting their move.

The Dodgers last week signed Trevor Bauer to a 3-year deal worth up to $102 million. The signing was made official on Thursday, and Bauer was introduced at a media conference.

During the news conference, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman responded to a question about his message to those disappointed with the move. He told them to trust the team.

Andrew Friedman on what he would say to fans who are disappointed the Dodgers signed Trevor Bauer: "Hopefully over the last six-plus years, some trust and credibility has been built up in terms of the research that we do on players and the vetting process that we go through." — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) February 11, 2021

Quite frankly, I’m curious to know what Dodgers fans were disappointed about. Bauer was the top free agent pitcher. He won the NL Cy Young Award in the brief season.

Perhaps Bauer’s 75-64 record and career 3.90 ERA do not scream “$40 million a year pitcher.” But anyone who has been paying attention knows how ace-like Bauer has been the past three seasons. He has said that his poor numbers after his 2019 trade to Cincinnati were due to an injury.

Or maybe fans may have been disappointed because they don’t care for some of Bauer’s “childish” behavior.