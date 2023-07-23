Dodgers could reunite with former fan favorite?

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be doing it for the vibes at this year’s trade deadline.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Dodgers, who are in the market for a right-handed hitter, would consider a reunion with ex-fan favorite Enrique “Kike” Hernandez. Ardaya notes that Hernandez, who is in the final year of his contract with the Boston Red Sox, would like to be an everyday player and may be an odd man out for Boston at the deadline.

Hernandez, 31, spent six seasons with the Dodgers from 2015-20 and was a member of their 2020 World Series-winning team. Dodgers fans absolutely loved Hernandez for his joy for the game and his clutch postseason hitting.

These days, Hernandez is in his third season with the Red Sox and has hit just .220 over the last two years combined. But he remains as versatile as ever (playing at shortstop, second base, and the outfield) and has strong power numbers against lefties. The Dodgers recently brought in another righty batter (albeit one who is now injured) and could find themselves circling back to the beloved Hernandez ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.