Dodgers sign player from infamous 2017 Astros team

Los Angeles Dodgers fans may have some warming up to do to their team’s newest signing.

Kenny Van Doren of Bally Sports reported Thursday that the Dodgers are bringing in former Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick on a major-league deal. The 32-year-old Marisnick was recently DFA’d by the Detroit Tigers but declined a minor-league assignment and elected free agency.

Marisnick most notably had a stint with the Astros from 2014-19. That included Houston’s notorious sign-stealing season in 2017 where they beat the Dodgers in the World Series. Marisnick himself was hurt for that entire postseason but was still on the 40-man roster and thus got a ring.

For Marisnick, who was hitting .225 this season between the Tigers and the Chicago White Sox, he is not the only member of those 2017 Astros to later end up with the Dodgers. But it may be something that the Dodgers faithful has to begrudgingly get over if Marisnick eventually becomes a regular part of the outfield rotation.