Dodgers reveal their plans for Julio Urias bobblehead night

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday revealed their plans for how they would handle the scheduled Julio Urias bobblehead giveaway promotion.

The Dodgers had plans to give away Urias bobblehead dolls on Sept. 21. But Urias was arrested Sunday night on alleged felony domestic violence charges. The 27-year-old pitcher was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday as the matter is investigated.

The same day the news about Urias being placed on leave was made public, the Dodgers said they would be canceling Urias’ bobblehead giveaway. Instead, it seems like the Dodgers will be giving away some left over bobbleheads that night.

“The Dodgers are replacing the Julio Urías bobblehead promotion for the night of September 21 with a giveaway of select premium bobbleheads to the first 30,000 fans in attendance,” the team announced.

The photo for the promotion shows bobbleheads of J.D. Martinez, Freddie Freeman, Tony Gonsolin, Chris Tayor and Tommy Lasorda, which might be the “premium bobbleheads.”

The Dodgers are also doing a Dave Roberts bobblehead giveaway on September 13 and a Joe Kelly bobblehead giveaway on September 22.