Julio Urias arrested on domestic violence charges

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested on Sunday night over an alleged domestic violence incident.

Urias was booked on felony domestic violence charges in Los Angeles, according to a report from TMZ. While details surrounding the alleged incident have not been released, Urias was taken into custody at around 11 p.m. and booked at an LAPD jail two hours later.

Urias posted $50,000 bond and was released on Monday morning. He has a court date scheduled for later this month.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan also confirmed that Urias was arrested.

Urias, 27, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery in May 2019. The left-hander was accused of shoving a women he was with at a mall in Beverly Hills. The woman later told investigators she fell, and the charges were dropped. Urias was still suspended 20 games by Major League Baseball under the league’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Urias is a key part of the Dodgers’ starting rotation. He is 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA in 21 starts this season. Urias was a 20-game winner two years ago and was 17-7 with a 2.16 ERA last season. The ERA was the second-best in the majors for a starting pitcher.