Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax had nice gesture for Dbacks coach after NLDS

Even at 87 years old, Sandy Koufax is still one of the classiest guys around.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitching coach Brent Strom revealed to reporters on Friday that he got an unexpected surprise that morning. He said he received a congratulatory phone call from the Los Angeles Dodgers icon Koufax, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitching coach Brent Strom was surprised this morning by a congratulatory phone call by none other than Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 13, 2023

Strom and the Diamondbacks just defeated the heavily-favored Dodgers in the NLDS, pulling off an improbable three-game sweep. The 74-year-old Strom, who in his second year as Arizona’s pitching coach, deserves plenty of credit too. He has put together a quietly superb staff headed by first-time All-Star Zac Gallen and stellar veteran Merrill Kelly as well as a lights-out bullpen that has been one of the big storylines of October.

Like the three-time Cy Young Award winner Koufax, Strom used to pitch in the big leagues himself. Though Strom started his MLB career in 1972 (well after Koufax had already retired), Strom has said in the past that Koufax was his favorite pitcher.

Legendary Pitching Coach Brent Strom on what he learned from Sandy Koufax and how the former power pitcher tried to throw as hard as he could as easy as he could🔥 “When he was best, it was effortless.”#the108way pic.twitter.com/nTnjBZEg2b — Eugene Bleecker (@108_Performance) June 11, 2023

There has been a bit of acrimony between the two division rivals since the Diamondbacks’ win. But leave it to Koufax to keep it as classy as ever, even after the very disappointing end to the season for his beloved former team.