Dodgers could have screwed Walker Buehler in free agency?

Walker Buehler is a free agent, and that seems to be thanks in part to a decision made by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Buehler went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA in 75.1 innings last season as he returend from Tommy John surgery. He looked much more like his old self in the postseason and went 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 15 innings.

Buehler is a two-time All-Star and was completely dominant in 2021, so he will no doubt attract interest in free agency. The Dodgers will be among the teams to discuss long-term contract options with him. They could have really screwed him though.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Monday that had the Dodgers extended Buehler a qualifying offer, he likely would have accepted it. The qualifying offers pay players $21.05 million in 2025. Players who decline qualifying offers can sometimes be less attractive to other teams in free agency, because those teams are penalized a draft pick upon signing such players. Being saddled with that baggage likely would have hurt Buehler’s free agent market and resulted in him pitching for the Dodgers next season.

By not extending him the offer, the Dodgers are allowing Buehler his best chance of receiving the most favorable contracts in free agency. They may also be improving their chances of signing the pitcher long term.

Buehler, 30, has gone 47-22 with a 3.27 ERA during his MLB career. There have already been reports about several different teams having interest in him.