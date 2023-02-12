 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 11, 2023

Dodgers sign former All-Star reliever

February 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
The Los Angeles Dodgers logo

The Los Angeles Dodgers logo on the outside of Dodger Stadium on July 15, 2018. Photo Credit: Larry Brown/Larry Brown Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking a chance on Alex Reyes.

The Dodgers on Saturday agreed to a 1-year contract with Reyes that is pending a physical.

According to Dodgers reporter Juan Toribio, the deal is for $1.1 million in 2023 but includes a team option for $3 million in 2024. The deal could reach $10 million if Reyes hits all his incenctives.

Reyes missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing labrum surgery on his right shoulder. He is expected to miss time to start the season, but the Dodgers are betting that he will be ready to contribute after a few months.

Reyes, 28, has been a very good reliever when available. In 2016, he went 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA in 46.0 innings. However, he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 and missed most of the 2018 season too. From 2017-2019, Reyes only pitched in 7.0 big league innings.

Reyes made his way back to the Cardinals and went 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 19.2 innings during the 2020 season. In 2021, he was an All-Star after going 10-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 saves.

Article Tags

Alex ReyesLos Angeles Dodgers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus