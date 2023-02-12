Dodgers sign former All-Star reliever

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking a chance on Alex Reyes.

The Dodgers on Saturday agreed to a 1-year contract with Reyes that is pending a physical.

According to Dodgers reporter Juan Toribio, the deal is for $1.1 million in 2023 but includes a team option for $3 million in 2024. The deal could reach $10 million if Reyes hits all his incenctives.

Reyes missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing labrum surgery on his right shoulder. He is expected to miss time to start the season, but the Dodgers are betting that he will be ready to contribute after a few months.

Reyes, 28, has been a very good reliever when available. In 2016, he went 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA in 46.0 innings. However, he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 and missed most of the 2018 season too. From 2017-2019, Reyes only pitched in 7.0 big league innings.

Reyes made his way back to the Cardinals and went 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 19.2 innings during the 2020 season. In 2021, he was an All-Star after going 10-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 saves.