Dodgers take action after fan is struck by falling concrete

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking action after a New York Yankees fan complained of being struck by falling concrete at Friday’s game.

Ricardo Aquino, a Yankee fan from Mexico City, said he was struck in the back by a piece of concrete while sitting in his seat at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Ca. Photos showed that the piece that struck him was quite large, and several other fans said they saw the piece of concrete fall and strike Aquino, who ultimately had to seek medical attention.

The Dodgers said they were “aware of the report” on Saturday morning, and seemingly had acted on it by the afternoon. Brendan Kuty of The Athletic revealed that the organization installed protective netting in the area the concrete fell from prior to Saturday’s game.

Dodger Stadium opened in 1962 and is MLB’s third-oldest ballpark. Opponents have complained in recent years that sometimes it shows its age.

The Yankees have had particular issues with the stadium. In 2023, Aaron Judge suffered a significant foot injury from crashing into the concrete base of the outfield wall, which led the team to make some changes in the name of player safety.