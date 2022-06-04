Mets have disgusting complaint about Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium is a real dump, at least if you ask one rival NL team.

The New York Mets had a complaint about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home ballpark during their series against each other this week. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets grumbled that the Dodger Stadium video room is “dingy” and “smells like rat urine.” They also believe that the working conditions at the ballpark are below MLB standards, Puma adds.

The “rat urine” description is oddly specific. Perhaps the Mets are well-accustomed to that smell with the large rat population in New York City.

In any case, Dodger Stadium is one of the oldest parks in Major League Baseball, having been around since 1962. Only Wrigley Field (1914) and Fenway Park (1912) are older. While Dodger Stadium has generally been complaint-free over the years, they have had some infrastructure-related issues in the past.