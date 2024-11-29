Dodgers sign playoff hero to big contract extension

The Los Angeles Dodgers locked down a huge part of their playoff run on Friday with a major contract extension.

The Dodgers signed utility man Tommy Edman to a five-year extension worth $74 million, as first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal also includes a sixth-year club option and includes some deferred money.

The Dodgers landed Edman in a July trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, and he very quickly became an indispensable part of the team. In 16 playoff games for the team, he hit .328 with two home runs, 13 RBI, and five stolen bases, all while playing both shortstop and center field. He was named NLCS MVP for his efforts, and the Dodgers clearly made it an offseason priority to lock him in long-term.

Edman was entering the final year of his previous contract, and would have been due to become a free agent following the 2025 season.