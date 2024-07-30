Dodgers make big trade for top pitcher

It took almost right up until the trade deadline buzzer, but the Los Angeles Dodgers have made their big move.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Tuesday that the Dodgers have agreed on a trade with the Detroit Tigers that will send righty pitcher Jack Flaherty to Los Angeles. Robert Murray of FanSided added that the Dodgers are sending prospects Thayron Liranzo (a catcher) and Trey Sweeney (a shortstop) back to Detroit.

Flaherty, 28, was one of the top available starters on the trade market and became perhaps the single best option after the Chicago White Sox decided against trading AL strikeouts leader Garrett Crochet earlier in the day. In 18 starts for the Tigers this season, Flaherty has gone 7-5 with a nifty 2.95 ERA and 133 strikeouts over 106.2 total innings pitched.

Starting pitching has been a weak spot for the Dodgers this year, especially with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, Emmet Sheehan, Dustin May, and Tony Gonsolin all currently on IL. But Flaherty can immediately slot in as the No. 2 starter behind Tyler Glasnow with Gavin Stone, River Ryan, and the newly-reinstated Clayton Kershaw filling the rest of the rotation. The 63-44 Dodgers also made several offensive additions via trade earlier this week and are gearing up for yet another October run.