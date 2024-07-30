 Skip to main content
Dodgers bring back familiar face via trade

July 29, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The Los Angeles Dodgers logo

The Los Angeles Dodgers logo on the outside of Dodger Stadium on July 15, 2018. Photo Credit: Larry Brown/Larry Brown Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers fans may be feeling some déjà vu based on one of their team’s moves ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

On Monday, the Dodgers acquired utilityman Amed Rosario from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Michael Flynn. The team announced the news on their official X account.

The Dodgers are very familiar with Rosario. Team president Andrew Friedman also traded for the 28-year-old before last year’s trade deadline.

In 48 games with the Dodgers last season, Rosario batted .256 with 3 home runs, 18 RBIs, and 6 stolen bases.

Rosario is having a career year at the plate this season. Through 76 games with the Rays, he has slashed .307/.331/.417, which would all be career-best marks. Rosario has hit 2 home runs and 26 RBIs.

The Dodgers have been active in the trade market with the deadline looming. They were also involved in a three-team deal that landed them a former Gold Glove winner.

