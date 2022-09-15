Dodgers go viral for their awesome, unlikely bobblehead giveaway

Now that the Los Angeles Dodgers have officially clinched the NL West, they can focus on some non-baseball matters for the rest of the regular season.

The Dodgers are going viral this week for their terrific upcoming bobblehead giveaway. At their Sept. 30 home game against the Colorado Rockies, the Dodgers will be handing out bobbleheads of an unlikely subject — music great Sir Elton John.

The bobblehad depicts John in a Dodgers cap and uniform holding a baseball bat.

Dodgers announce Elton John Bobblehead Night against the [Crocodile] Rockies. pic.twitter.com/nKMyrbThOd — Andrew Ungvari (@DrewUnga) September 13, 2022

It is a fitting tribute as one of the most iconic concerts of the “Tiny Dancer” singer’s entire career came at Dodger Stadium in 1975 (a performance in which John donned the same uniform and wielded the same bat as he is portrayed with in the bobblehead). John will also be returning to Dodger Stadium for a trio of performances (from Nov. 17 to 20) to close out the North American leg of his ongoing farewell tour.

The Dodgers have definitely given out some memorable bobbleheads before. But it will be hard to top this Dodger Blue tribute to the Yellow Brick Road.