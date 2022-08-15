Dodgers get bad news about ace Walker Buehler

The Los Angeles Dodgers had hoped to get Walker Buehler back on the mound at some point before the end of the 2022 season. On Monday, we learned that will not be happening.

The Dodgers announced that Buehler will undergo elbow surgery later this month that will end his 2022 season. The team did not provide any specifics regarding the nature of the surgery.

Walker Buehler’s season is over. He will have season-ending surgery on his elbow, the Dodgers say. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) August 15, 2022

This is obviously rough news for the Dodgers, and it is somewhat worrisome for what it may mean beyond this season. Depending on how significant the elbow surgery is, there is certainly a chance that Buehler might not be healthy for the beginning of the 2023 season either. In June, the pitcher was diagnosed with a ligament strain in his elbow, though the Dodgers hoped to have him back around the end of the year.

Buehler had not quite been himself before the injury, posting a 4.02 ERA in 12 starts this season. The news is unwelcome for a Dodgers rotation that is dealing with other injuries, though nothing as serious as Buehler’s.