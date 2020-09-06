Dodgers’ Walker Buehler has minority ownership of Kentucky Derby winner

Saturday’s Kentucky Derby results were a little bit sweeter for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler compared to others.

Buehler, 26, is from Lexington, Kentucky and a horse racing fan. He grew up just east of Churchill Downs racing track, which is where the Kentucky Derby is run annually.

According to famed trainer Bob Baffert, Buehler is among those who has a minority ownership stake in Authentic, who won the 146th running of the race on Saturday.

Authentic had 8-1 odds entering the race, meaning wagers on him paid off nicely. Part-owners of the horse likely also receive a percentage of the prize money from race wins.

Buehler is also performing well this year. The Dodgers ace is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 innings. He was also able to avoid the fate of some others associated with the horse.