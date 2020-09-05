Bob Baffert knocked down by Authentic after Kentucky Derby win

Bob Baffert’s horses were having a tough time at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Baffert originally had two horses in the field, but Thousand Words was scratched after rearing in the paddock before the race (video here).

Authentic remained in the field, and the 3-year-old with 8-1 odds won the 146th race.

An INCREDIBLE performance by Authentic in the final stretch to win the 146th @KentuckyDerby Bob Baffert has done it for the 6th time! pic.twitter.com/hI3OjyYXVy — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 5, 2020

Authentic had an incident in the winner’s circle. He spun around and knocked down two people, including Baffert.

What is happening today? Down goes Baffert. pic.twitter.com/IYWJIL9cqK — Anthony Biase (@AnthonyBiase) September 5, 2020

Baffert will no doubt trade being knocked down in exchange for his sixth Kentucky Derby win. He’s also lucky he was not injured like his assistant trainer, Jimmy Barnes.

Authentic has now won five races in six starts.