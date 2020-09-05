 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 5, 2020

Bob Baffert knocked down by Authentic after Kentucky Derby win

September 5, 2020
by Larry Brown

Bob Baffert Authentic

Bob Baffert’s horses were having a tough time at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Baffert originally had two horses in the field, but Thousand Words was scratched after rearing in the paddock before the race (video here).

Authentic remained in the field, and the 3-year-old with 8-1 odds won the 146th race.

Authentic had an incident in the winner’s circle. He spun around and knocked down two people, including Baffert.

Baffert will no doubt trade being knocked down in exchange for his sixth Kentucky Derby win. He’s also lucky he was not injured like his assistant trainer, Jimmy Barnes.

Authentic has now won five races in six starts.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus