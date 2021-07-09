Don Orsillo had great call of Padres pitcher’s improbable grand slam

San Diego Padres pitcher Daniel Camarena appeared in just his second MLB game on Thursday night, and it would be hard to imagine him ever having a more memorable performance. If you want to know how exhilarating it was, Don Orsillo’s call should help take you through it.

Camarena came on to pitch in the top of the fourth inning with the Padres trailing the Washington Nationals 6-0. He allowed a two-run homer, but it isn’t what Camarena did on the mound that had everyone buzzing. In the bottom of the fourth, the 28-year-old belted a grand slam off of Max Scherzer. Orsillo’s call of the homer was priceless.

This isn't just a grand slam. And it isn't just a grand slam BY A PITCHER. It's a grand slam, BY A PITCHER, FOR HIS FIRST CAREER HIT.#SlamDiego pic.twitter.com/goraKjGanH — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 9, 2021

That may be the most excited Orsillo has sounded in his career, and this is a guy who has called numerous playoff games.

Camarena’s grand slam cut the Nationals’ lead to 8-6, and the Padres ended up winning 9-8. He was basically brought into the game to chew up innings after Yu Darvish struggled, but he did so much more than that. The Padres undoubtedly shared in Orsillo’s excitement.