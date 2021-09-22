Durham Bulls’ mashup video of Conor McGregor’s first pitch was a hit

Conor McGregor threw out an amazingly horrible first pitch prior to the Chicago Cubs-Minnesota Twins game at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night, and he was trolled all over social media for the wild toss. No one did it better than the Durham Bulls.

The Bulls’ official Twitter account created a hilarious mashup of McGregor’s pitch. They mixed it with a famous scene from the popular 1988 film “Bull Durham.” Check it out:

It had to be done pic.twitter.com/D0wYrqi0w7 — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) September 22, 2021

For those who haven’t seen the movie, the clip that the Bulls used was from the scene where Kevin Costner’s character Crash Davis told Tim Robbins’ character Nuke LaLoosh to throw a pitch at the mascot. The goal was to intimidate the batter. You can watch the scene below:

Well played, Bulls. If you want to see where McGregor’s pitch actually ended up, you can view the original video here.