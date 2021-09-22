Video: Conor McGregor goes viral for brutal first pitch

Conor McGregor is going viral for the brutal ceremonial first pitch he threw out on Tuesday night.

The UFC star threw out the first pitch prior to the Chicago Cubs-Minnesota Twins game at Wrigley Field. McGregor toed the rubber, did a leg kick, and then uncorked one to the backstop.

Check out this beaut:

McGregor looked like Rick “Wild Thing” Vaughn with that backstop offering.

Some are wondering whether McGregor missed that badly on purpose, perhaps to draw attention. But recall that his football throw is pretty ugly, and it all adds up (video here).

Didn’t anyone give the man a training session before he stepped onto the rubber? I guess that’s a better way to get attention than through getting into fights at award shows.

In case you’re interested, here are more ceremonial first pitch videos to watch.