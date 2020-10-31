Report: Dustin Pedroia plans to talk to Red Sox about retirement

It sounds like Dustin Pedroia has played his final MLB game.

According to Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe, the Boston Red Sox plan to meet with Pedroia about ending his playing career. The decision would likely be made mutually in order to sort out the money Pedroia is still owed.

Pedroia is due $12 million in 2021 before his contract expires. The Red Sox would likely release him and pay off that salary, allowing Boston to open up a spot on their 40-man roster ahead of offseason business.

The last time Pedroia played regularly was 2017. Knee injuries have wrecked his career, and he’s played only nine games since the start of the 2018 season. He had hoped to make a comeback in 2020, but yet another knee issue derailed that. Now 37, time appears to have run out for him to make a comeback.