Thursday, August 11, 2022

Dusty Baker had interesting alternative to watching Sunday’s Astros game

August 11, 2022
by Alex Evans
Dusty Baker smiling

Jan 30, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Dusty Baker speaks after being announced as the Houston Astros manager during a press conference at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker made good use of his time on Sunday while not being able to watch the Astros’ game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Baker was absent from the Houston dugout for close to the last week after testing positive for COVID-19, but returned to the team on Thursday. Bench coach Joe Espada served as the team’s acting manager.

The Astros manager was able to watch most of his team’s games during that span, but was unable to observe Sunday’s series finale against the Guardians. Luckily, he found something else to watch instead.

The game was shown exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Baker could not figure out how to get the game, and instead opted to watch a Bob Marley documentary on Netflix while following the game on his phone.

“That was a pretty good afternoon,” Baker told reporters on Thursday.

Baker is apparently a big Bob Marley fan, telling reporters that he had seen the late reggae star in concert twice.

NBC agreed to a deal with MLB prior to the 2022 season to broadcast 18 live Sunday morning games each season exclusively on Peacock.

The Guardians beat the Astros 1-0 on Sunday, but there has not been much losing going on for Houston this season. After beating the Texas Rangers 7-3 on Thursday, the Astros jumped ahead of the New York Yankees for the best record in the American League (72-41).

