Dusty Baker regrets not landing 1 former player last offseason

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is definitely regretting his inability to land a player he once managed last offseason.

Baker admitted Saturday that he had pursued relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman last winter and tried to convince Chapman to join the Astros. His efforts were ultimately unsuccessful, as Chapman ultimately signed with the Kansas City Royals.

Dusty Baker said he tried to lure Aroldis Chapman to the Astros in the off-season. Baker had Chapman as a rookie in Cincinnati; Chapman was traded to the a Rangers. “I wish I had him,” he said. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 1, 2023

Baker’s regrets are even worse now, as Chapman was traded to the Texas Rangers on Friday. That means the Astros will be seeing plenty of him now that he is with an AL West rival.

Chapman spent the first four seasons of his MLB career with the Reds under Baker. He developed into one of the game’s best relievers during this period, and even finished eighth in NL Cy Young voting in 2012.

Chapman has a 2.45 ERA this season and is striking out 16.3 batters per nine innings. Houston’s bullpen has been solid, but the Astros probably could have used him, if only to keep him from ultimately landing with a division rival.