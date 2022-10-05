 Skip to main content
Dusty Baker responds to Aaron Judge home run mark

October 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dusty Baker smiling

Jan 30, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Dusty Baker speaks after being announced as the Houston Astros manager during a press conference at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge set a new American League record with his 62nd home run of the season on Wednesday night. It is an accomplishment that Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker respects, but Baker had a message for anyone treating it like the legitimate MLB record.

Baker managed Barry Bonds for 10 of Bonds’ 15 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, including the 2001 season which saw Bonds hit 73 home runs. While Bonds’ records have come under scrutiny due to his alleged PED use, Baker made clear that in his view, Bonds remains the legitimate single-season recordholder.

Baker may not manage Bonds anymore, but he is not going to throw his former player under the bus. Plus, he has the record book on his side, since Bonds’ mark is recognized without any sort of asterisk.

Obviously, a lot of people are not going to agree with Baker here. Perception matters, but ultimately, Bonds can still claim the record.

