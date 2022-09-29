Son of Roger Maris has interesting comment about home run record

Aaron Judge on Wednesday night tied Roger Maris’ American League record by hitting his 61st home run of the season. The New York Yankees star has seven games remaining to claim the record as his own, but he has virtually no chance of matching Barry Bonds with 73 homers. As far as Maris’ son is concerned, that does not matter.

Roger Maris Jr. said on Wednesday that he would consider Judge the single-season home run champion if Judge gets to 62. Like many others, Maris believes that the records set by Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa deserve asterisks.

Roger Maris Jr. said that if Aaron Judge hits 62 home runs, he should be celebrated as the single-season home run champ. Asked if he considers Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire illegitimate, Maris said: "I do. I think most people do." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 29, 2022

McGwire hit 70 home runs in 1998, which is second all time. Sosa hit 66 that season in a battle that took place at the height of the steroid era. Maris Jr. believes that his father is still the real home run king, which is an opinion shared by a lot of people. Judge has now joined his fellow Yankees legend.

One of Maris’ other sons shared his thoughts on Judge’s home run chase earlier in the season.