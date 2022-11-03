Dusty Baker at center of another crazy MLB playoff coincidence

Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball.

A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager Baker went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.

Baker managed the Cincinnati Reds in 2010 when late Phillies great Roy Halladay no-hit them in Game 1 of the NLDS.

There have been 3 no-hitters in postseason history. 2 have been pitched in Citizens Bank Park (the other: by Roy Halladay in 2010). Dusty Baker was the visiting manager in two of them. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) November 3, 2022

You might be able to guess what the other no-hitter in MLB playoff history was — New York Yankees pitcher Don Larsen’s iconic perfect game in the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers. While Halladay and now the Astros have since followed with playoff no-hitters, Larsen’s outing remains the only perfect game in the history of the MLB postseason.

Baker did spark some controversy with his decision-making in Wednesday’s combined no-hitter. But regardless, this is by far better than the last playoff coincidence that Baker found himself at the center of.