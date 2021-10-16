Video: Dusty Baker hilariously reacts to Astros allowing home run mid-interview

Live in-game interviews have become a staple of MLB playoff coverage. When that’s the case, you run the risk of significant events interrupting the interview. Some of those events might not necessarily be to the liking of the interview subject, either.

That’s what happened to Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker in Game 1 of the ALCS on Friday. Baker was being interviewed from the dugout by FOX’s Joe Buck and John Smoltz at the start of the third inning. That interview was rudely interrupted when Boston’s KikÃ© Hernandez launched a no-doubt home run off Houston’s Framber Valdez just four pitches into the frame.

Dusty watched it with the rest of us, and his reaction simply has to be heard.

And KikÃ© Hernandez follows that up with a home run to lead off the next inning! pic.twitter.com/13SPK4vG5d — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 16, 2021

When you give up a bomb like that, “oh Lord” is about all you can say. Credit to Baker, though — he had a sense of humor about it, and even delivered some instant analysis.

Weird and funny interview interruptions are more common after games. If you’re going to interview people in the dugout during actual play, you run the risk of getting a moment like this. At least Baker handled it gracefully. Not everybody would.