Video: Jameis Winston ‘ate a W’ during Drew Brees interview

Jameis Winston gave fans a thrill on Sunday night.

Winston saw some action during the New Orleans Saints’ 38-3 win and completed his first pass of the season. For those who were clamoring to see him finally play, they got that. But then they got even more.

During Drew Brees’ postgame interview on NBC, Winston interrupted and “ate a W.”

Saints players call Drew Brees the “real goat” and then Jamie’s Winson starts eating Ws again pic.twitter.com/Sz39Ukb4KL — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 9, 2020

Winston is just thrilled that his new team beat his old team both times this season, even if he had very little to do with it.

So what’s the story with “eat a W”? You may recall before a game in 2017, Winston gave a speech to his teammates about how they would need to “eat a W” (watch it here).

The saying was as bizarre as you could imagine, and few knew how to take it but laugh. Fans haven’t had much Winston flavor in their lives since he’s been on the bench in New Orleans, so it was nice to have a taste of it back.