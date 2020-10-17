Dusty Baker has funny quote about Astros after Game 6 win

Dusty Baker had a funny quote about his Houston Astros after the team’s 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the ALCS at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. on Friday night.

The Astros won their third straight game in the series to send things to a seventh game. They are trying to join the 2004 Boston Red Sox as the only other MLB team to come back from down 3-0 in a series.

After they won Game 6 to send things to a Game 7, the team’s spirit was praised, leading to Baker’s funny quote.

“You gotta love this team, well some people hate this team, but you gotta respect this team,” Baker said.

So what’s the issue? So many fans and players throughout baseball hate the Astros for cheating. Fans want to see them lose. But at the same time, it’s hard not to respect a team for not quitting down 3-0 and making such a strong comeback.

Framber Valdez allowed just one run and struck out nine over six innings to get the win. The Astros pounded out 11 hits and walked nine times as part of their 7-run effort. Game 7 will be on Saturday with the winner going to the World Series.