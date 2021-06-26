Dusty Baker has new nickname for Astros: ‘Orange Wagon’

The Houston Astros have been hot lately, and Dusty Baker thinks they deserve a nickname.

Baker spoke on Thursday after his Astros won their 11th in a row. Baker, who played from 1968-1986, harkened back to the Cincinnati Reds when comparing his team. He said his Astros weren’t the “Big Red Machine,” but they deserve some other nickname. He threw out “Orange Wagon” as a possible name.

Dusty Baker: "We’re not the Big Red Machine, but maybe we’re the orange wagon or something. We’re approaching some historical numbers and figures as far as hitting is concerned.” — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) June 25, 2021

The Astros lead MLB with 5.8 runs scored per game this season. They have gone 20-4 since May 30 and have averaged 7.1 runs per game during that span.

Houston has five players in double-digits for home runs (Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel). Correa, Gurriel Alvarez and Michael Brantley are among their regulars hitting over .300.

They’re not the most intimidating nor productive lineup we have seen, but in a year where offensive numbers are down across the league, the Astros have stood out.