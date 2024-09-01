Dusty Baker looked so proud after his son’s first MLB hit

Dusty Baker was on hand Sunday for his son Darren’s MLB debut, and he even got to see Darren’s first major league hit.

Darren Baker got his first plate appearance in the ninth inning, with the Washington Nationals trailing 14-1. The younger Baker swung at the first pitch and hit a single up the middle.

Baker’s parents were both on hand, and while Dusty looked like he was trying to stay calm, there was a big grin on his face as his son reached first.

Darren Baker gets his first MLB hit on the first pitch he sees in the Bigs! Proud father moment for Dusty Baker 🥹 pic.twitter.com/O0KrIHny3g — MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2024

Darren was just called up Sunday with rosters expanding. Many baseball fans have been familiar with him since he was three, as he was famously rescued from a home plate collision during the 2002 World Series while serving as a bat boy for his father’s San Francisco Giants.

Dusty retired from managing at the end of last season and is currently serving as a special assistant for the Giants.