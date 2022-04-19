Dusty Baker hilariously got startled by pregame fireworks

Dusty Baker has seen it all during his nearly five-and-a-half decades in Major League Baseball … except for unexpected pyrotechnics displays.

The Houston Astros manager was hilariously caught off-guard by fireworks that were set off as part of his pregame introduction on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. Monday’s game marked Houston’s home opener for the 2022 season. As Baker walked by, he got visibly startled by the fireworks before laughing the moment off. Take a look.

The jolt was worth it though for Baker as the Astros ended up defeating the Angels on Monday by the final of 8-3. They also reclaimed first place in the AL West division with the victory.

Baker will be forewarned next time that they like their fireworks at Minute Maid Park. At least Baker handled it way better than this coach once did.

Video via Baseball Reddit