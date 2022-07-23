 Skip to main content
Tigers’ Eduardo Rodriguez finally has potential return date amid mystery absence

July 23, 2022
by Grey Papke
Eduardo Rodriguez throwing a pitch

Apr 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

One of the Detroit Tigers’ big free agent acquisitions may be back in action soon after confounding fans with a mysterious absence.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has been in contact with the Tigers recently and is expected to return in late August, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. Neither Rodriguez nor the Tigers have revealed any details on why the pitcher has been away from the team.

Rodriguez last pitched for the Tigers on May 18. He left that start with a ribcage injury which put him on the injured list for roughly a month. After making a minor league rehab start in June, he abruptly left the team due to an unspecified personal issue, and the Tigers have said virtually nothing about him since then.

The 29-year-old lefty is 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA in eight starts this season. He joined the Tigers in the offseason as a free agent, signing a five-year, $77 million deal.

