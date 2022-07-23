Tigers’ Eduardo Rodriguez finally has potential return date amid mystery absence

One of the Detroit Tigers’ big free agent acquisitions may be back in action soon after confounding fans with a mysterious absence.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has been in contact with the Tigers recently and is expected to return in late August, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. Neither Rodriguez nor the Tigers have revealed any details on why the pitcher has been away from the team.

Eduardo Rodriguez has been in communication with the #Tigers. He is expected to return to the big leagues in late August. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) July 23, 2022

Rodriguez last pitched for the Tigers on May 18. He left that start with a ribcage injury which put him on the injured list for roughly a month. After making a minor league rehab start in June, he abruptly left the team due to an unspecified personal issue, and the Tigers have said virtually nothing about him since then.

The 29-year-old lefty is 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA in eight starts this season. He joined the Tigers in the offseason as a free agent, signing a five-year, $77 million deal.