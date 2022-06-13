Eduardo Rodriguez leaves Tigers indefinitely after rehab assignment

Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will be away from the team indefinitely due to an unspecified personal issue.

The Tigers released a statement Monday saying Rodriguez has informed the team he will not be returning at the time due to a personal matter. The Tigers have placed Rodriguez on the restricted list, meaning he will not be paid for the time being.

Statement from Detroit Tigers EVP/GM, Al Avila: "Eduardo Rodríguez has informed the Club that due to personal matters he will not rejoin the team at this time. As a result, Eduardo has been placed on the restricted list until further notice." — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 13, 2022

The timing of the move certainly raises eyebrows. Rodriguez has not pitched for the Tigers since May 18, and has been sidelined since with a ribcage sprain. The left-hander had pitched four innings at Triple-A Toledo on Thursday in his first rehab start.

Rodriguez signed a five-year, $77 million deal with Detroit during the offseason, and had posted a 4.38 ERA in eight starts so far in 2022. His continued absence is another blow for a Tigers team that has not received a lot of good news this season.