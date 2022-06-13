 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports
Monday, June 13, 2022

Eduardo Rodriguez leaves Tigers indefinitely after rehab assignment

June 13, 2022
by Grey Papke
Eduardo Rodriguez throwing a pitch

Apr 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will be away from the team indefinitely due to an unspecified personal issue.

The Tigers released a statement Monday saying Rodriguez has informed the team he will not be returning at the time due to a personal matter. The Tigers have placed Rodriguez on the restricted list, meaning he will not be paid for the time being.

The timing of the move certainly raises eyebrows. Rodriguez has not pitched for the Tigers since May 18, and has been sidelined since with a ribcage sprain. The left-hander had pitched four innings at Triple-A Toledo on Thursday in his first rehab start.

Rodriguez signed a five-year, $77 million deal with Detroit during the offseason, and had posted a 4.38 ERA in eight starts so far in 2022. His continued absence is another blow for a Tigers team that has not received a lot of good news this season.

.

