Edwin Diaz calls out A’s pitcher for disrespectful celebration

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was infuriated over what he saw as a disrespectful celebration by an Oakland Athletics reliever.

For the last several months, the Mets have used a dance celebration patterned after the song “OMG,” which is performed by Mets infielder Jose Iglesias. The song has become a rallying point for the Mets and their fans.

A’s reliever Austin Adams, who pitched for the Mets during spring training before being released, entered Tuesday’s game with two on and nobody out and retired three straight hitters to escape the jam. To celebrate, Adams did the Mets’ “OMG” celebration before leaving the mound, which got him booed by the Citi Field crowd.

Austin Adams appeared to mimic the OMG Mets celebration after striking out Francisco Alvarez to get out of a jam in the 5th pic.twitter.com/zzH3pOezJN — SNY (@SNYtv) August 14, 2024

The Mets noticed the celebration, and Diaz, at the very least, found it very disrespectful.

“He crossed a line because that’s something we do when we hit a homer or something,” Diaz told Bridget Reilly of the New York Post. “He [can] do it always, that’s fine. But, he can’t get mad if we do something to him the next couple of days.”

Adams, for his part, said he meant no disrespect and was just having fun. He also admitted he was a bit more fired up than usual, given the Mets had him in spring training and then let him go.

“Honestly, I looked up and was so surprised I got out of it. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And then it dawned on me, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,'” Adams said. “So then I did it. I mean, that song is sick. Iglesias is a good dude. So, hopefully no one is offended. Just having fun.”

The Mets do appear to have been offended, and the issue is heating up a series that isn’t exactly exciting on paper. Adams might have some payback coming his way if the Mets get the chance to pull something.