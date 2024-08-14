 Skip to main content
Edwin Diaz calls out A’s pitcher for disrespectful celebration

August 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Edwin Diaz fired up

Aug 25, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after recording a strike out to during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was infuriated over what he saw as a disrespectful celebration by an Oakland Athletics reliever.

For the last several months, the Mets have used a dance celebration patterned after the song “OMG,” which is performed by Mets infielder Jose Iglesias. The song has become a rallying point for the Mets and their fans.

A’s reliever Austin Adams, who pitched for the Mets during spring training before being released, entered Tuesday’s game with two on and nobody out and retired three straight hitters to escape the jam. To celebrate, Adams did the Mets’ “OMG” celebration before leaving the mound, which got him booed by the Citi Field crowd.

The Mets noticed the celebration, and Diaz, at the very least, found it very disrespectful.

“He crossed a line because that’s something we do when we hit a homer or something,” Diaz told Bridget Reilly of the New York Post. “He [can] do it always, that’s fine. But, he can’t get mad if we do something to him the next couple of days.”

Adams, for his part, said he meant no disrespect and was just having fun. He also admitted he was a bit more fired up than usual, given the Mets had him in spring training and then let him go.

“Honestly, I looked up and was so surprised I got out of it. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And then it dawned on me, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,'” Adams said. “So then I did it. I mean, that song is sick. Iglesias is a good dude. So, hopefully no one is offended. Just having fun.”

The Mets do appear to have been offended, and the issue is heating up a series that isn’t exactly exciting on paper. Adams might have some payback coming his way if the Mets get the chance to pull something.

