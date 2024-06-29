Mets infielder performs song after team’s win

After a sluggish start to the season, the New York Mets are now as hot as any team in baseball. Their resurgence has been fueled by McDonald’s mascot Grimace and infielder, Jose Iglesias, who also happens to be an aspiring artist.

Iglesias, who goes by the stage name, “Candelita,” recently released his first single, “OMG,” which immediately became a hit with his teammates.

On Friday night, following a 7-2 victory over the Houston Astros — a win that pushed the Mets over .500 for the first time since May 2 — a surreal scene took place at Citi Field. The lights dimmed and “OMG” blared over the stadium speakers as Iglesias took the microphone. He was quickly joined by his teammates and a full-fledged concert broke out.

José Iglesias just performed 'OMG' at Citi Field after the Mets win pic.twitter.com/WtwzeyyCWV — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 29, 2024

It was just a month ago that the Mets were wallowing and fans were preparing themselves for a lost season. Since then, they’ve gone 18-6 and thrust themselves back into competition and now have more momentum than anyone in the National League.

“The scenario was perfect,” Iglesias said after the game, via ESPN. “The fans enjoyed it. The team enjoyed it. Great ‘W’ for the team. It was just a special night overall.”

Iglesias’ single has become the unofficial victory anthem for the Mets.

“I love it,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “He’s got a pretty good rhythm to it. It’s a good day for him and for all of us here.”

“OMG,” the Mets are fun again.